TEXT-S&P lowers QBE General Insurance rtg to 'A'; outlook stable

July 13 -

Overview

-- The regulator has approved the sale of Hang Seng General Insurance to the QBE Insurance group.

-- Hang Seng General Insurance has been renamed QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) and we consider it a strategically important subsidiary of the QBE group.

-- We are lowering our counterparty credit rating on QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) to ‘A’ from ‘A+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our views that QBE GI HK will remain as a strategically important subsidiary QBE group.

Rating Action

On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. (QBE GI HK; formerly Hang Seng General Insurance [Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.) to ‘A’ from ‘A+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the long-term Greater China scale rating on the company to ‘cnAA+/--’ from ‘cnAAA’. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed on March 8, 2012.