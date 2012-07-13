TEXT-S&P summary: Bouygues S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

Summary analysis -- Bouygues S.A.

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Construction

machinery

Mult. CUSIP6: 102117

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on France-based conglomerate Bouygues S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

Bouygues’ business risk profile is underpinned by solid market positions and its extensive business diversity, which translates into consistent and healthy generation of free cash flows. These factors are tempered by Bouygues’ exposure to cyclical markets in its construction, property development, and media divisions; thin margins and contract risks in construction activities; and increasingly fierce competition and ongoing regulatory pressure in the telecommunications sector, which recently led us to revise our business risk profile assessment to “satisfactory” from “strong.”

The “intermediate” financial risk profile is supported by Bouygues’ moderate financial policy, prudent liquidity management, and the additional asset value provided by its 30.7% stake in publicly listed French power company Alstom S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2). These strengths are mitigated by our view of significant shareholder distributions.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For 2012, our base-case scenario includes a mid-to-high single digit drop in the group’s EBITDA caused by a likely sharp contraction in the telecoms segment after the recent entry of a fourth mobile operator in France. In addition, we believe subsequent price pressures will materially reduce average revenues per user in the wireless division.

Harsh conditions in the telecoms segment will likely be offset by more favorable prospects in construction and roads, including the benefits of large order books. While activity in road and residential construction may be sluggish in France, we think more buoyant prospects exist in North America. We also believe that the recent recovery seen in commercial construction orders should mitigate the impact of falling investor-driven residential orders in France.

For 2013, we anticipate continued supportive conditions in construction activities, which could more than offset the impact of possible further EBITDA erosion in telecoms, thereby potentially leading to a turnaround in group EBITDA.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate shrinking free cash flows in 2012, after a drop in 2011, driven by weaker funds from operations (FFO) on the back of lower telecoms EBITDA, and still heavy capital outlays for a second consecutive year mainly owing to the cost of spectrum acquisitions in the telecoms sector.

Consequently, discretionary cash flow will likely be largely negative at the group level this year, after hefty dividends. Credit metrics will also likely deteriorate significantly. At this stage, we think that the group’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of FFO to debt will likely fall to the minimum adequate for the rating or slightly lower in 2012, and improve from 2013 onward thanks to higher free cash flows owing to the lack of spectrum acquisitions, slightly lower debt, and a turnaround in group EBITDA.

In addition, we expect the fully adjusted FOCF-to-debt ratio to fall to modest levels this year given the impact of the spectrum cost, but to rebound thereafter.

Liquidity

The ‘A-2’ short-term rating reflects our view that Bouygues’ liquidity is “adequate” according to our criteria. We believe the group will continue to have very good access to capital markets and enjoy sound bank relationships.

At the group level, we expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses over the next 12 months to comfortably exceed our 1.2x minimum for our “adequate” liquidity assessment, given Bouygues’ sizable cash in the construction division, of which a large share is structurally deposited in the group’s cash pool.

Bouygues’ liquidity uses include:

-- About EUR0.7 billion of debt maturities in the next 12 months and short-term instruments at end-March 2012;

-- About EUR2 billion of capital expenditure (capex) for 2012, including a one-off spectrum expense of EUR0.7 billion; and

-- About EUR0.6 billion in dividends, including minority interests.

Liquidity sources include:

-- About EUR1.3 billion of reported cash, excluding customer advances liabilities at end-March 2012;

-- EUR0.8 billion of long-term undrawn committed bank lines at the parent level (out of more than EUR5 billion in total long- and short-term undrawn lines at the parent and subsidiary level) at end-March 2012; and

-- Our forecast of about EUR2.3 billion in FFO in 2012.

Our forecast coverage ratio remains comfortable over the next two years, reflecting Bouygues’ well-staggered debt maturity profile.

To our knowledge, the group’s financial documentation does not expose it to financial covenants, rating triggers, or material adverse change clauses.

We expect continued significant seasonality in cash generation. The first half of the year typically includes heavy negative working capital, with a reversal in working capital inflows occurring in the second half.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Bouygues’ overall cash flows and credit metrics will recover after a temporary fall to weak levels in 2012, thanks to its business diversity, the nonrecurring nature of spectrum outlays, and some possible diminishing impact, albeit likely still negative, of the recent market disruption in domestic telecoms. We see an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in the mid-to-high 30s (in percentage terms) as adequate for the rating. In addition, we anticipate the adjusted free operating cash flow to debt ratio will rebound toward the midteens after a temporary slump this year.

Downward rating pressure could arise if credit metrics fell to a larger extent than we currently expect this year, or if recovery prospects diminished, including our assumption for a rebound in Bouygues’ EBITDA in 2013. This could stem from any sharp continued pressure on telecoms EBITDA in 2013 or less supportive conditions in other businesses.

Upside potential seems remote at this stage given the tougher competitive environment in the telecoms business since early 2012, which we think has durably weakened Bouygues’ overall business risk profile.

