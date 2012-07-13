TEXT-S&P summary: PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. ------------- 13-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based industrial real estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. (KIJA) reflects the company’s volatile cash flows, large capital expenditure for greenfield infrastructure projects, and high project concentration risk. KIJA’s record of developing and managing a large industrial estate in Cikarang, its large low-cost land bank, and increasing recurring income temper these weaknesses. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

KIJA’s cash flows are volatile because land sales are sensitive to economic cycles and depend on foreign direct investments. The company’s single project risk and keen competition from other industrial estates in Cikarang exacerbate the volatility. More than 50% of KIJA’s revenues will continue to come from land sales at its Kota Jababeka industrial estate in Cikarang near Jakarta for the next three to five years. The company’s large low-cost land bank should underpin its good profitability and sustain its development pipeline for the next five years.