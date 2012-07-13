TEXT-S&P Summary: Norwegian Hull Club

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Norwegian Hull Club --------------------------- 13-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Norway

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Sep-2008 A-/-- --/--

02-Jun-1998 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based marine mutual insurer Norwegian Hull Club (NHC) reflect the club’s strong capitalization and strong competitive position. These positive factors are offset by the club’s concentration on a volatile insurance class, and by its high investment risk tolerance.

We view NHC’s capitalization as strong. Our opinion is based on its extremely strong capital adequacy, measured by our risk-based capital model, and also its comprehensive reinsurance program. However, capital adequacy is exposed to volatility due to significant market risk exposure. Our base-case expectation is that the club’s capitalization will remain strong over the rating horizon.

We regard NHC’s competitive position as strong. This reflects its strong brand recognition in the niche marine hull market, strong customer focus, and strong member support. The club has a 22% market share in the Nordic marine hull insurance market and good, long-standing relationships with many of its members. NHC has a diverse marine exposure by product, vessel type, and location. However, it operates in a mature and competitive market, where it is exposed to concentration risk and the cyclicality of the marine market. We do not anticipate any changes in the competitive environment that could significantly affect the club’s competitive position. In 2011 NHC’s premiums grew by 4%, slightly below our expectation of 5%-10%, but we still view this as good and in line with the industry. Although we see some signs of capacity retreating and rates stabilizing or even increasing, in the current economic climate and mindful of the club’s focus on profitability, our new growth expectations for 2012 are about 5%.

Although we view operating performance as good, we believe NHC’s concentration on the volatile marine insurance sector means that there is potential for significant earnings volatility and underwriting losses, as seen in previous years. For 2011, the club reported a strong underwriting performance with a combined ratio of 86% (77% in 2010). We believe this reflects a favorable claims environment, positive run-off gains ($19 million), a diverse portfolio, and an adherence to underwriting discipline. Over the long term, the club’s underwriting performance has been adequate with a five-year average net combined ratio of 103%. Our base-case assumption is that the club will continue posting strong underwriting results with a long-term average net combined ratio of 95%. We think that the trend for lower claims ratios seen over the last two years will weaken, with combined ratios increasing about 2 percentage points a year to 88% in 2012 and to 93% in 2014. Investment income is expected to remain volatile, however we assume that NHC’s profitability overall will remain good with return on revenue in double digits.

In our opinion, investments are good. We view NHC’s investment risk tolerance, in common with most marine mutuals, as high compared with non-life insurance industry norms. At the end of 2011, the club’s aggregate exposure to equities, hedge funds, real estate, and speculative-grade bonds stood at about 40% of total invested assets. In our view, this level of investment risk can lead to significant volatility in net income and capital. However, NHC invests in funds, which ensures liquidity, and we expect to see a reduction in its exposure to risky asset classes during 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the club will maintain its strong capitalization and strong competitive position. We believe that the club is likely to achieve good underwriting performance over the pricing cycle such that its risk-based capital adequacy, measured using our model, does not fall below the level commensurate with the current rating. We believe that the club will maintain its strong competitive position through its high-end added-value services and by carefully managing its growth such that financial strength and member services are not weakened, nor the club’s portfolio quality diluted.

A positive rating action is unlikely, in our view, reflecting the potential volatility in the club’s results arising from both its underwriting and investment activities. We could lower the ratings if the club’s operating performance deteriorated to the extent that it caused a material weakening in its capital adequacy.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, Jun 7, 2010