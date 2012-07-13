FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:CDS markets focus on bank earnings as JPM spreads widen
July 13, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:CDS markets focus on bank earnings as JPM spreads widen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 - Markets will be paying close attention as JPMorgan & Chase Co. kicks off the earnings season tomorrow, according to Fitch Solutions. Although CDS spreads on JPMorgan have retreated from the levels reached following the company’s derivatives trading losses announcement, credit protection on JPMorgan is pricing 26% wide compared to a quarter ago (underperforming the 6% widening observed for its peers overall).

CDS liquidity for JPMorgan has increased slightly, moving up one ranking to trade in the 6th regional percentile, reflecting increased market uncertainty.

Wells Fargo & Co., also releasing earnings tomorrow, has seen CDS spreads firm 24% over the past month to price one notch higher than its historical trading pattern and well-tight of its peers. CDS liquidity for Wells Fargo has fallen one ranking to the 8th regional percentile.

Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at

