TEXT-Fitch ups Alfa Bank to 'BBB-';assigns ABH Financial Limited 'BB+'

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank’s (Alfa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'. Fitch has also assigned Alfa’s parent entity, ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL), a Long-term IDR of ‘BB+'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects both a reassessment of the bank’s appropriate rating level, given Alfa’s underlying credit strengths, and further moderate (albeit partly cyclical) improvement in some of the bank’s credit metrics. Alfa’s ratings reflect its solid franchise and decent prospects for further franchise development, the bank’s solid management and track record of navigating through successive crises in the Russian market and its currently strong balance sheet and performance metrics.

At the same time, Alfa’s ratings also consider its still moderate market shares in a sector dominated by state-owned banks, the likelihood of continued significant cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy and the bank and potential contingent risks arising from the operations of the broader Alfa Group.

In Fitch’s view, Alfa has solidified its position as the strongest privately-owned bank in Russia. Both corporate and retail businesses demonstrate positive results in terms of growth and earnings, and Fitch believes that Alfa has sufficient resources and competitive advantages to further capture quality market share. The agency particularly emphasizes the considerable and growing share of low cost or interest free current accounts (29% of end-2011 liabilities), which in an increasingly competitive environment gives Alfa a significant cost advantage and the ability to lend to better quality credits.

Alfa’s corporate loan book is relatively concentrated compared to most international investment grade peers, with the largest 25 exposures comprising 36% of gross loans. This risk is mitigated by most of these borrowers being industry leaders and/or companies with state ownership or backing. Importantly, Alfa’s primary focus in underwriting is on companies’ cash flows, although for some riskier exposures collateral is also strong. Asset quality may be volatile in times of stress, although robust problem loan workouts in the last crisis gives some comfort.

Non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) comprised a low 1.4% of the corporate portfolio at end-2011 (end-2010: 3.7%). A further 5.7% were restructured, but performing, according to management. In addition, impaired exposures equal to about 2% of gross loans have been transferred to the bank’s sister company Alfa Distressed Assets (ADA), which is financed by the bank. The exposure to ADA is reserved by 44%, which in Fitch’s view is adequate given the recovery prospects for the transferred assets. The overall impairment reserve level of 5.9% for corporate loans provides a significant loss absorption cushion, equal to more than double cumulative corporate loan write-offs for 2008-2010.