TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquency rate flat in June; Atlanta woes continue

July 13 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies leveled off last month after three straight months of deteriorating performance, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell three basis points (bps) in June to 8.62% from 8.65% in May. The drop in delinquencies comes after sizeable increases in each of the prior three months.

Loans backed by Atlanta properties continue to be a problem spot. Three of the four largest index additions in June were Atlanta loans and included the:

--$115 million Gwinnett Place regional mall (MLMT 2007-C1);

--$70 million 200 Galleria office building (LB-UBS 2007-C2); and

--$70 million Northmeadow Business Park office/flex complex (CGCMT 2007-C6).

Delinquency rates for the major property types reversed course in June. Notably, the office rate improved (albeit modestly) for the first time since last October. Conversely, multifamily delinquencies, which had been declining sharply for the better part of the last year and a half, rose 29 bps in June. Retail, long the most stable delinquency rate, saw late-pays rise 22 bps in June.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 11.64% (from 11.35% in May)

--Hotel: 11.22% (from 11.15%)

--Industrial: 9.93% (from 10%)

--Office: 8.58% (from 8.64%)

--Retail: 7.67% (from 7.45%)