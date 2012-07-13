TEXT-S&P summary: Stena AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

Summary analysis -- Stena AB -------------------------------------- 13-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Ferries

Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#

Mult. CUSIP6: 858577

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based conglomerate Stena AB reflect what Standard and Poor’s Rating Services views as the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

Stena’s key business strengths include its diverse earnings and customer base and relatively low risk in the real-estate division. Contracted revenues in the drilling and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions are also supportive rating factors. Together with stable cash flows from the group’s real estate operations, these contracted revenues provide higher predictable cash flows. The real estate division benefits from low vacancies and a regulated rent structure. Relative weakness includes the group’s high exposure to industries that we regard as having worse-than-average risk characteristics due to significant volatility and high capital intensity.

Our view of Stena’s financial risk profile as “aggressive” takes into account the group’s high leverage over the cycle owing to the capital intensive nature of its businesses and its aggressive investment strategy. However, the group’s high financial leverage partly reflects the low-yield nature of its real estate operations. Key strengths include high financial flexibility, supported by its portfolio of operating and, especially, short and long-term financial assets which can be disposed of within a relatively short period of time, if necessary, and low dividend pressure.

The group’s adjusted debt (excluding debt in consolidated variable-interest entities) on March 31, 2012 was about Swedish krona (SEK) 56.6 billion (about $8.5 billion).

S&P base-case operating scenario

For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario assumes that Stena’s adjusted EBITDA will improve to SEK7.7 billion-SEK7.9 billion from adjusted SEK6.7 million in 2011 (which excludes profit from the sale of a drilling rig). The improvement mainly reflects the contribution of the group’s Icemax drilling unit, which came into operation in the second quarter of 2012, and LNG vessels acquired in 2011 that will now contribute through the full year. It also reflects an improved cost structure in the ferry operations. However, we expect the group’s crude oil shipping operations and its Stena Line unit to continue to suffer from lower freight and passenger volumes and the shipping division to suffer from weak freight day rates. We expect the operating performance of the real-estate portfolio to remain stable, with annual EBITDA of about SEK1.4 billion.

We expect Stena’s EBITDA margin in 2012 to remain at 24%-26%. As a result of diversification, the group has demonstrated its ability to produce fairly stable margins, which supports the ratings.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario now assumes adjusted FFO in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion which we anticipate will not cover capital spending of SEK8 billion-SEK8.5 billion. At year-end 2011, FFO to debt stood at just below 11%, and, due to negative free operating cash flow (FOCF), we expect no improvement in the group’s credit ratios during 2012. In addition, we expect year-end 2012 adjusted debt of SEK59 billion-SEK60 billion.

We note that committed capital spending is now quickly declining and expect the group’s FOCF to turn positive from 2013. Given its high debt levels, however, we think it will take a few years before material improvements are visible. Moreover, there is a risk that Stena will continue to make opportunistic investments or acquisitions. While management has previously made balanced investments and met them with disposals, such opportunism remains a key risk. A mitigating factor is Stena’s low dividend payments.

Liquidity

We assess Stena’s liquidity as adequate. The group has relatively well-spread debt maturities. However there is some concentration in January 2013 when a largely drawn $1 billion credit facility is due.

Our assessment of Stena’s liquidity profile incorporates our expectation that the group’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses 1.3x or more over the next three years.

As of March 31, 2012, Stena had available liquidity resources of:

-- About SEK0.3 billion in estimated surplus cash, as we treat SEK1 billion out of SEK1.3 billion in reported unrestricted cash and short-term deposits as tied to operations. The group also had SEK3 billion in reported short-term investments and restricted cash.

-- SEK4.21 billion in reported long-term marketable securities, which provides long term flexibility.

-- About SEK7.1 billion available under committed credit facilities, of which SEK6.6 billion relates to a key undrawn credit facility which matures 2016. We also expect management to extend the $1 billion facility due 2013 shortly.

-- Forecast FFO in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion

As of March 31, 2012, liquidity uses included reported short-term debt of about SEK3 billion and the undrawn amount under the committed credit facility. Committed capital spending for 2012 is about SEK2.5 billion, of which we understand more than 90% already has firm financing in place. Additional investments are likely to be in real estate, renewal, and other business areas. We expect total capital spending for 2012 of SEK8 billion-SEK8.5 billion.

Key covenants include a requirement to keep liquid resources of at least $50 million (SEK350 million) and net debt to capitalization below 65% (currently below 50%).

Recovery analysis

Stena’s senior unsecured debt is rated ‘BB’ in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The recovery rating is underpinned by the group’s significant asset valuation and exposure to favorable jurisdictions. The recovery rating is constrained by significant secured financing and bank debt, effective structural subordination of the notes issued at parent company level, and weak documentary protection. We believe that Stena will retain value as a going concern in an event of bankruptcy as a result of the leading market positions of the group’s ferry lines and drilling businesses, its portfolio of property assets, and the contract-based nature of its drilling and shipping divisions, which provides short- to medium-term earnings predictability.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Stena’s adjusted FFO to debt on a consolidated level will stay within the 10%-15% range, which we consider commensurate with the current rating. Our base case projects Stena’s FFO to debt at about 10% in 2012, because debt will likely rise further when delivery of the group’s Icemax drilling unit becomes visible in the accounts. In 2013, we anticipate positive FOCF, thanks to a combination of moderate improvement in cash flow and lower capital spending, which should lead to some improvement in credit ratios, though with FFO to debt still in the 10%-15% range. We factor into the rating continued revenue predictability due to the contractual nature of the major businesses (primarily real estate, but also drilling and LNG).

For the current credit ratios, Stena needs to maintain a meaningful proportion of stable activities, especially its real estate operations, which typically provide 15%-20% of EBITDA, as well as the LNG and drilling fleet. A material dilution of the contribution from the group’s real estate activities could lead us to revise our financial targets for the ‘BB’ rating upward. This is because we see the industry risk profile of Stena’s stable real estate operations as “strong investment grade”.

The 10%-15% FFO to debt guidance for the consolidated group corresponds in our view to measures above that for the restricted activities alone: ferries, drilling, and shipping. For the unrestricted group (see ‘Business Description’, below), ratios could decline much more, given the highly stable cash flow from domestic residential real estate. We estimate FFO to debt for the restricted and unrestricted group was 17%-18% and 5%-7%, respectively, in 2011.

We could lower the rating if consolidated adjusted FFO to debt dropped below 10% for several quarters, or failed show an improving profile from 2013 onward, when we assume the group’s currently high debt will begin to decline. The group would have no headroom if it were to launch a new wave of substantial investments.

We could raise the rating to ‘BB+’ if FFO to debt were to improve to 15%-20% and Stena were to demonstrate stronger FOCF potential and commitment to debt reduction.