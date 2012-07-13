TEXT-Fitch to rate Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation srs 2012-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation student loan asset-backed notes, series 2012-1, as follows:

--$521,000,000 class A notes ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative;

--$10,000,000 class B notes ‘Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch’s stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled ‘Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Series 2012-1’, dated July 11, 2012.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation, Series 2012-1 (US ABS)

here