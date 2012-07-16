FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Monnet Power's bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable
July 16, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Monnet Power's bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Monnet Power Company Ltd’s (MPCL) INR38,190m (including an external commercial borrowing (ECB) of USD100m) senior project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The agency has also assigned MPCL’s INR3,500m subordinated project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

Monnet Ispat Energy Ltd is implementing a 1,050MW coal-based thermal power project, through MPCL, in Angul, Orissa. The project cost is INR50,920m, which is being funded through a senior debt of INR38,190m. MPCL has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with PTC India (‘Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable), for around 42% of generation. PTC in turn has tied up with West Bengal Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. The company has another 25-year PPA with PTC India for around 21% of the power generated, to be sold on a short/medium term basis at a guaranteed tariff. About 25% will be sold to the government of Orissa at a tariff prescribed by the regulatory commission and the balance is planned as merchant power.

