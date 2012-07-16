TEXT-S&P summary: PT Cikarang Listrindo

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 -

Summary analysis -- PT Cikarang Listrindo ------------------------- 16-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Oct-2008 NR/-- NR/--

Rationale

The rating on Indonesian power utility PT Cikarang Listrindo reflects our view of the company’s aggressive capital expenditure plans, weak capital structure, and its exposure to single-site concentration and counterparty risks. Cikarang’s diverse customer base, stable operations, and regulatory protection offset these weaknesses.