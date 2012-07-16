TEXT-S&P summary: PT Cikarang Listrindo

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 -
Summary analysis -- PT Cikarang Listrindo ------------------------- 16-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
17-Oct-2008 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
The rating on Indonesian power utility PT Cikarang Listrindo reflects our view of the company’s aggressive capital expenditure plans, weak capital structure, and its exposure to single-site concentration and counterparty risks. Cikarang’s diverse customer base, stable operations, and regulatory protection offset these weaknesses.