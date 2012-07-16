TEXT-S&P:ECB rate cuts are tough on Europe's money market funds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the European Central Bank’s interest rate cuts are moving the eurozone’s money market funds into uncharted territory.

The ECB’s rate cuts took effect last week--the benchmark rate dropped to 0.75% from 1% and the deposit facility interest rate went to 0.00% from 0.25%.

“As a result, according to our analysis, money market fund closures have reached EUR79 billion out of a total euro-denominated rated asset pool of EUR133 billion to date,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Andrew Paranthoiene.

The rate cuts have hardened conditions for European money market funds, which have been coping with the prospect of near zero or negative yields for most of 2012. That’s actually been the case for a subset of those funds, the region’s government liquidity funds, which invest in high credit quality “safe haven” government debt.

As a result of the 0.00% deposit rate, Standard & Poor’s believes that there is an increased likelihood that negative yields on individual money market investments in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) may accumulate to produce a negative return to money market funds.

“This in turn would increase the likelihood of lower net asset values (NAV) per share for euro-denominated money market funds,” said Mr. Paranthoiene. “Such a development could also be credit-negative for our principal stability fund ratings (PSFR) on these funds.”

If conditions persist or worsen, should the ECB lower rates further in September, investors may decide to redeem their shares, increasing strain on the money market funds.

Or, fund providers may assess the viability of these products. If they decide to close funds, it will further reduce the amount of investment choices available to investors.

