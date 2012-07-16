TEXT-S&P ratings - QT Mutual Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- QT Mutual Bank Ltd. ------------------------------------ 15-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jul-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================