TEXT-S&P: KEXIM's a $2 bln debt program and bonds rated 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A’ long-term senior unsecured foreign-currency rating to Export-Import Bank of Korea’s (KEXIM; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) A$2 billion Australian domestic debt issuance program. At the same time, we assigned our ‘A’ rating to the proposed benchmark Australian dollar senior unsecured bonds drawn down from this program. The rating on the bonds is subject to final documentation.

The debt instruments issued by KEXIM through the program are senior unsecured obligations. Market-linked notes, such as index-linked notes, may also be issued from the program. Under Standard & Poor’s rating criteria, we do not rate the bonds if principal payments of the bonds to be issued are linked to fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or those in equity or commodity index prices. Conversely, we may rate the bonds if only interest payments are linked to prices of equity or commodities. In this case, the ratings will be at the same level as those on the issuer.

The ratings on KEXIM are equalized with the sovereign ratings on Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1), reflecting Standard & Poor’s opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KEXIM in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of KEXIM’s critical role as a legally mandated credit agency, and its integral link with the Korean government, its sole owner. We assess KEXIM’s stand-alone credit profile to be in the ‘bbb’ category.

In addition, the Korean government has a legal obligation to maintain the bank’s solvency in accordance with article 37 of the KEXIM Act. Standard & Poor’s views this statutory obligation as a sign of the government’s very strong commitment to support KEXIM, rather than a guarantee of timely payment of all of the bank’s obligations.

The ratings on KEXIM also reflect its low profitability. As a state-owned bank with a public policy mandate, profit maximization is not KEXIM’s main objective and the bank’s net interest margin has been historically low. KEXIM’s concentration risk is high, given its high exposure to large obligors compared to its capitalization. However, the large obligors’ relatively good creditworthiness mitigates concentration risk to some extent.

KEXIM’s stable outlook reflects that on Standard & Poor’s long-term rating on Korea. The credit rating on KEXIM may be affected by a change in the sovereign ratings, or if there is a material shift in the bank’s public policy role or link to the government. Nevertheless, we expect the bank’s public policy role to stay intact over the medium term. So far, the government has shown no intention of privatizing the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010.

Criteria Update: Commodity- And Equity-Linked Notes, Dec. 10, 2009