TEXT-Fitch drops Phillips Carbon's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Phillips Carbon Black Limited’s (PCBL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PCBL.

Fitch migrated PCBL to the non-monitored category on 2 September 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn PCBL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR3,659.8m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR1,700m cash credit limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR6,280m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn