TEXT-Fitch drops JVL Agro's ratings

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based JVL Agro Industries Limited’s (JVL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JVL.

Fitch migrated JVL to the non-monitored category on 2 September 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn JVL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR119.7m long-term debt programme: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR600m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A3(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR1,260m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A3(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn