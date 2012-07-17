FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes U.K. credit card monthly data for April 2012
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes U.K. credit card monthly data for April 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its monthly U.K. credit card performance and index data for April 2012.

The article includes U.K. credit card performance data and index data for April 2012, including:

-- Charge-offs and delinquencies,

-- Payment rates and yields,

-- Losses,

-- Originator weightings, and

-- Applicable index data.

For more information on indices and weightings, as well as more detailed market commentary and performance analysis, see our latest index report for this sector, “U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To Defy The Recession?,” published on June 1, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Monthly U.K. Credit Card Performance And Index Data: April 2012, July 17, 2012

-- U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To Defy The Recession?, June 1, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Principles-Based Rating Methodology For Global Structured Finance Securities, May 29, 2007

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 14, 2000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.