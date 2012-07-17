TEXT-S&P lowers and withdraws rtgs in 4 Foncaixa Securitizations

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We received written confirmation from the trustee that Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Foncaixa FTPYME 2, and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 were going to be redeemed in full on July 13, 2012 and July 16, 2012.

-- As such, remedy actions triggered by our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of CaixaBank --the originator and main counterparty in the transactions--were not taken.

-- Early redemption occurred on July 13, 2012 for Foncaixa Hipotecario 9 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, and on July 16, 2012 for Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and all of the notes were fully repaid.

-- Therefore, we have today lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ (CaixaBank’s long-term issuer credit rating level) and withdrawn all ratings in each transaction that were higher than this rating.

-- We have also affirmed and withdrawn our ratings on the rest of the notes in the four transactions.

-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9 closed in September 2003 and March 2006, respectively and are collateralized by mortgage loans granted to individuals to purchase residential properties.

-- Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 closed in November 2008 and February 2010, respectively and are collateralized by secured and unsecured loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business and in the case of Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa, entities situated in the Andalucia region.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has today taken various credit rating actions in Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, Foncaixa FTPYME 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on all of the notes in these transactions (see list below).

Before the withdrawal, we:

-- Lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9’s class A and B notes;

-- Lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Foncaixa FTPYME 2’s class AG and B notes;

-- Lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1’s class AG notes and lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ our rating on the class B notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 9 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1’s class C notes and affirmed our ratings on Foncaixa FTPYME 2’s class C and D notes.

Today’s rating actions follow the Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of CaixaBank S.A. (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2)--the guaranteed investment contract provider (GIC) and swap counterparty--in all four transactions, and notice that the transactions were going to redeem in full.

On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Foncaixa FTPYME 2’s class AG and B notes and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1’s class AG notes due to their substantial support exposure to CaixaBank as GIC provider (see “Ratings On 19 Tranches In 11 Spanish SME Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions”). Since then, we had not resolved these CreditWatch placements as the remedy periods prescribed under the transaction documents had not elapsed.

On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our ratings on CaixaBank to ‘BBB+/Stable/A-2’ from ‘A/Watch Neg/A-1’ (see “Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision”). The downgrade breached remedy action triggers under the remedy actions established in the transaction documents to be taken for the GIC provider and swap counterparty contracts for Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Foncaixa FTPYME 2, and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 to maintain their ratings. As a consequence, these transactions were under the established remedy period for the issuer to take remedy actions.

Nevertheless, we received written confirmation from the trustee Gesticaixa S.G.F.T., S.A. that both transactions were going to be redeemed early on July 13, 2012 and July 16, 2012. CaixaBank is the only noteholder in these transactions, and due to the current Spanish capital market conditions and financial institutions’ highly constrained funding capacity, has agreed that several funds are early amortized so that the assets can be used as eligible collateral to issue covered bonds.

Therefore, due to the full redemption of all classes of notes in all four transactions, the issuer has taken no remedy actions and we have subsequently lowered our ratings on classes of notes rated above ‘BBB+ (sf)’ to correspond with the long-term ‘BBB+’ rating on CaixaBank. We have affirmed our ratings on the rest of the notes in each transaction as their ratings were not constrained by the rating on CaixaBank.

As of July 13, 2012, Foncaixa Hipotecario 9 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 were fully redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.

As of July 16, 2012, Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and Foncaixa FTPYME 2 were fully redeemed and all the notes were fully repaid.

Moreover, as the notes have been fully redeemed, we have today subsequently withdrawn our ratings in the four transactions as well.

CaixaBank originated the loan portfolios backing the notes. The portfolios for Foncaixa Hipotecario 7 and 9 comprise mortgage loans granted to individuals to purchase residential properties. The portfolios for Foncaixa FTPYME 2 and Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1 comprise secured and unsecured loans granted to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) for their normal course of business, and in the case of Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, entities situated in Andalucia.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Foncaixa Hipotecario 7, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria

EUR1.25 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn

A BBB+ (sf) AA+ (sf)

NR BBB+ (sf)

B BBB+ (sf) A+ (sf)

NR BBB+ (sf)

Foncaixa Hipotecario 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1.5 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn

A BBB+ (sf) AA+ (sf)

NR BBB+ (sf)

B BBB+ (sf) A (sf)

NR BBB+ (sf)

Rating Affirmed And Withdrawn

C BBB- (sf)

NR BBB- (sf)

Foncaixa FTPYME 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1.176 Billion Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative And Withdrawn

AG BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

NR BBB+ (sf)

B BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

NR BBB+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

C BBB (sf)

NR BBB (sf)

D D (sf)

NR D (sf)

Foncaixa Andalucia FTEmpresa 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR500 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative And Withdrawn

AG BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Negh

NR BBB+ (sf)

Rating Lowered And Withdrawn

B BBB+ (sf) A (sf)

NR BBB+ (sf)

Rating Affirmed And Withdrawn

C BBB (sf)

NR BBB (sf)

NR--Not rated.