TEXT-S&P: Silk Finance No.3 rtgs unchanged after extension

July 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its credit ratings are unchanged on Portuguese auto loan asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction Silk Finance No.3 Ltd.’s class A notes at ‘A- (sf)'.

Silk Finance No. 3 is an auto ABS transaction securitizing car loans, lease receivables, and long-term rental receivables originated by Banco Santander Consumer Portugal.

On July 16, 2012, Banco Santander Consumer Portugal made the following amendments to the transaction documents:

-- Extension of the revolving period by two and a half years; and

-- Extension of the legal final maturity date, which is now the interest payment date falling in January 2028.

We have reviewed the amendments to the transaction documents and consider that they will not, in and of themselves, result in a change to, withdrawal of, or qualification of the ratings in this transaction.

