TEXT-S&P Ratings - KazInvestBank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- KazInvestBank ------------------------------------------ 17-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2009 B-/C B-/C

04-Dec-2006 B/B B/B

===============================================================================