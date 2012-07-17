TEXT-S&P afms HSBC Bank Kazakhstan 'BBB' L-T rtg; outlook stable

July 17 -

Overview

-- We consider that HSBC Bank Kazakhstan exhibits ample short-term liquidity buffers that are in line with the group’s conservative policies.

-- We are therefore raising our short-term rating on the bank to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term rating and ‘kzAA+’ national scale rating. The ratings factor in three notches of support from the bank’s U.K.-based owner, HSBC Bank PLC.

-- The stable outlook on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflects our view that the bank will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite, and our expectation that it will remain strategically important to its parent.

Rating Action

On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating and ‘kzAA+’ national scale rating on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan JSC. At the same time, we raised the short-term counterparty credit rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The raising of the short-term rating reflects our view of the bank’s ample short-term liquidity, which largely covers redemptions, including interbank loans, to be made in the next 12 months. The bank’s liquidity is well managed, in our view, and benefits from its group membership. Cash and cash equivalents accounted for 44% of total assets on March 31, 2012, in line with the group’s conservative liquidity policies and above the level typically exhibited by other Kazakh banks.

The ‘BBB’ long-term rating on the bank incorporates three notches of uplift from its parent, U.K.-based HSBC Bank PLC. We consider HSBC Kazakhstan to be a strategically important subsidiary of the HSBC group.

Our ratings on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflect its anchor of ‘bb-', as well as its “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “strong” risk position, “above average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘bb’.

Outlook

The stable outlook on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan reflects our view that the bank will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite, and our expectation that it will remain strategically important to its parent.

We could raise the long-term ratings on HSBC Bank Kazakhstan if we consider that its financial profile has improved, for example, if the bank demonstrates a forecast Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification above 10% through capital increases or higher profitability. We could consider a positive rating action if new management is able to further enhance its already well-established competitive position as the reference bank for local blue-chips companies and mass affluent clientele, which could lead us to revise our assessment of the bank’s business position to “strong”.

We could lower the long-term ratings if the bank’s strategic importance to the group lessens, requiring a change in its group status. The ratings could come under pressure from higher than expected growth or poor profitability, which could result in our forecast RAC ratio falling to below 5%, or from a poorly managed growth strategy and subsequent significant deterioration in asset quality.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bb

Anchor bb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding Above average (0)

Liquidity Average (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Kazakhstan, May 15, 2012

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From

HSBC Bank Kazakhstan JSC

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3

Kazakhstan National Scale kzAA+/--/--