TEXT-S&P summary: Comboios de Portugal E.P.E

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Comboios de Portugal E.P.E -------------------- 13-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: Portugal

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jan-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

08-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--

31-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--

04-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--

03-Dec-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

28-Apr-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

18-Mar-2009 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Portuguese rail operator Comboios de Portugal E.P.E (CP) factors in three notches of uplift from its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘cc’, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). This reflects our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CP in the event of financial distress. This view is based on our assessment of CP‘s:

-- “Very important” role for the Portuguese government, given that CP is virtually the only passenger rail transport provider in Portugal and the predominant freight carrier; and

-- “Very strong” link with the Republic of Portugal, given CP’s 100% state ownership and its strong legal status as a public entity.

The state support from Portuguese government to CP depends on the multilateral funding from the EU/IMF program. The government has so far made good progress and had obtained disbursements according to schedule. As the Portuguese economy weakens further, however, it is likely to be more difficult to satisfy the conditions set out in the program. We believe the capacity and willingness of the government to support CP could be undermined by potential deviations from the program and delays in disbursement.

In accordance with our criteria “How Standard & Poor’s Uses Its ‘CCC’ Rating,” we consider the ‘CC’ category more appropriate where we see that a company is at substantial risk of default generally within six months, and especially when a default date can be determined. While we generally anticipate issuers in the ‘CC’ category or, as in this instance, with an SACP of ‘cc’, to incur a payment default fairly imminently, in some instances companies find resources to continue operations for a longer period.

S&P base-case operating scenario

CP’s bylaws require the government to compensate CP for below-cost tariffs. However, this compensation has been insufficient in the past, leading to large negative operating earnings and cash flows. Operating state subsidies to CP in 2011 amounted to EUR36.8 million, compared with personnel costs of about EUR108 million. We anticipate the company will continue to report a difference between operating costs and state subsidies, although we forecast some improvement in the near to medium term due to the cost-cutting measures being implemented by CP as noted in 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that CP will continue to be exposed to high refinancing risks during 2012, due to its tight liquidity and lack of financial flexibility. We see extraordinary government support for CP as vital for the operator to avoid default.

Liquidity

We consider CP’s liquidity to be “weak” under our criteria, which means that its liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses in the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, according to management, CP had significant funding needs of EUR1.5 billion for the next 12 months (EUR1.3 billion of debt maturities and about EUR200 million of negative free operating cash flow). On the same date, we understand that CP’s source of liquidity was its cash on hand of about EUR3.6 million and it has no available committed long-term credit lines. In our view, CP may be unable to meet or refinance upcoming maturities in the absence of extraordinary government support.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR200 million nonguaranteed and unsecured notes is ‘CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on CP. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for these noteholders in the event of a default.

Our issue and recovery ratings on the EUR200 million nonguaranteed notes reflect our view than in the event of default, the Portuguese government would reach a negotiated settlement involving both guaranteed and nonguaranteed creditors.

However, we foresee higher recovery prospects for the guaranteed creditors. In our view, the recovery prospects for the nonguaranteed noteholders are highly dependent on the government’s willingness and ability to provide compensation to them. Furthermore, we believe that if multiple GREs were to default together, this may have an additional impact on recoveries. In formulating our view, we have taken into account the willingness of the Portuguese government to negotiate with debtholders, and the fact that CP’s infrastructure assets would likely remain under government ownership due to the company’s status as a public entity (Entidade Publica Empresarial ). This status prevents debtholders from having recourse to the company’s assets. However, we understand that a proportion of CP’s rolling stock has been pledged to other lenders.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our hypothetical scenario assumes that a default would be likely to occur if the Portuguese government were to withdraw support from CP under its current capital structure. Under this scenario, we assess average recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range for the nonguaranteed debt, assuming that EUR3.6 billion of debt is outstanding at default (25% of guaranteed debt and 75% of nonguaranteed debt). In our analysis, we do not distinguish between the guaranteed and nonguaranteed debt. However, we believe that the guaranteed noteholders may achieve higher recoveries than the nonguaranteed noteholders by virtue of their direct claim on the sovereign.

Factors that could affect our view of recovery prospects include any changes in the nature or form of government support to CP, as well the nature and timing of any default by other GREs. Absent support from the sovereign, the recovery prospects could be materially lower than those indicated by our current recovery rating.

Outlook

The negative outlook on CP reflects that on the Republic of Portugal. It takes into account potential deviations from the EU/IMF economic reform program targets that could result in delayed disbursement of multilateral loans to the government. Such deviations are likely to undermine the level of state support to CP. Should these deviations occur, we could lower the sovereign credit ratings to reflect the reduced capacity of support. We could also revise our view of the government’s likelihood of supporting CP as it may adjust its priories. This would then lead to a downgrade of CP.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook on CP to stable if the sovereign credit ratings stabilize and if we see a longer-term solution to the company’s “weak” liquidity and ongoing refinancing needs.