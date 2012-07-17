FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Swissport (Aguila 3 S.A.)
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 17, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Swissport (Aguila 3 S.A.)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aguila 3 S.A. --------------------------------- 17-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 008635

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

17-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based airport services provider Aguila 3 S.A. (Swissport; the owner of Swissport International Ltd., the reporting entity of the group, and the issuer of the senior secured bonds) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the group’s financial profile as “highly leveraged” and its business risk profile as “fair.”

Swissport’s financial risk profile is, in our view, constrained by its high debt, which increased after private equity firm PAI Partners acquired it in 2011, and contribute to its weak credit metrics. We forecast that total adjusted debt will increase to approximately Swiss franc (CHF) 1,350 million following the proposed $130 million additional senior secured note issuance, which will partly finance the acquisition of the Spanish and Belgian businesses of European ground handling company Flightcare. These factors are partly offset by Swissport’s improving profitability and cash flow generation, which remained resilient compared with airline operators during the recent downturn. Standard and Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) improved to CHF173 million for full-year 2011, with an FFO-to-debt ratio stronger than we had anticipated at 14.0%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.