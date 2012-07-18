TEXT-Fitch affirms Etiqa Insurance at IFS 'A'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Etiqa Insurance Berhad’s (EIB) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A’ with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects EIB’s strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, ongoing premium growth, diversified distribution networks and stable operating performance. The rating also considers EIB’s strong liquidity position and its status as a core member of Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

EIB has consistently strengthened its market coverage in Malaysia through its extensive distribution network. The company’s non-life premium and new life business grew 13.4% and 90.7%, respectively, in the second half of 2011. The overall underwriting result of EIB’s general insurance fund remained satisfactory although higher commission and underwriting expenses moderately worsened its combined ratio to 96.4% in the second half of 2011 compared with 91.3% for the financial year ended June 2011. As the company broadens its market presence by further leveraging its bancassurance partnership with Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Fitch expects profit contribution from EIB’s life fund to further increase.

EIB’s liquidity position remains strong for meeting cash outflows arising from insurance claims liabilities. Liquid assets, including structured deposits, accounted for about 2.4x of its net technical reserves at end-2011. Additionally, the company’s risk-based capitalisation as measured by Fitch’s internal capital model is solid and supportive of the current rating. Its regulatory risk-based capitalisation after dividend payment to MAHB was about 248% at end-2011, well in excess of the statutory minimum of 130%.

Partially offsetting these positive attributes includes the possibility of capital re-allocation from EIB to other operating entities of MAHB, due to a potential change to the Malaysian takaful regulatory capital regime. Fitch expects the underwriting result of EIB’s motor class to be constrained by the adverse claim ratio of the third-party motor insurance industry.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a drop in EIB’s statutory risk-based capital ratio to levels much lower than 200% over an extended period; a sustained increase in the combined ratio higher than 110%; and a sharp decline in the persistency rate and mortality profit. Fitch views an upgrade in the near term as unlikely, given EIB’s rating is at Malaysia’s Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (‘A’/Stable),