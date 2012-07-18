FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms and drops Commerzbank Europe (Ireland) rtgs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms and drops Commerzbank Europe (Ireland) rtgs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 -

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Commerzbank Europe (Ireland) (CBEI). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the bank’s request. The outlook was negative at the point of withdrawal. There were no outstanding issue ratings at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our unchanged designation of CBEI as a core subsidiary of Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1) in line with our group rating methodology. CBEI’s core status reflected our view of Commerzbank’s unlimited liability for and close relationship with CBEI, which in our view gives the parent a strong incentive to support the subsidiary, if necessary. Commerzbank’s unlimited liability does not address payment timeliness and falls short of an unconditional guarantee, however. In accordance with our rating methodology for banks we had not classified CBEI’s stand-alone credit profile because of its core group status.

As a private company, CBEI is not authorized to issue securities to the public. Consequently, it established Commerzbank Europe Finance (Ireland) PLC in 1996 as a fully owned subsidiary to issue a commercial paper program, which it fully guarantees. There were no outstanding issues under the program at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Withdrawn To To From

Commerzbank Europe (Ireland)

Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Negative/A-1 A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit NR A/A-1 A/A-1

Commerzbank Europe Finance (Ireland) PLC

Commercial Paper* NR A-1 A-1

*Guaranteed by Commerzbank Europe (Ireland).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.