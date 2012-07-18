TEXT-Fitch affirms 11 of China's tier 2 commercial banks

The Viability Ratings (VRs) of all 11 banks were affirmed, but the recent slowdown in economic growth following rapid balance sheet expansion, combined with greater pressure on funding and liquidity, means that the VRs of many banks may face downward pressure in the future. A full list of ratings is below.

Three of the 11 banks - China Merchants Bank (CMB), China CITIC Bank (CITIC), and China Everbright Bank (CEB) - possess Support Ratings of ‘2’ and Support Rating Floors of ‘BBB’, indicating a strong likelihood of state support. This is based on a combination of factors such as size and domestic significance (CMB and CITIC), ownership by fully state-owned conglomerates (all three), direct central government ownership (CEB), and a history of past government support (CEB).

The remaining eight banks possess Support Ratings of ‘3’ and Support Rating Floors of ‘BB+', indicating a moderate likelihood of state support. Banks in this group are either smaller in size - deposit market shares are less than 1% each - or have no direct central government ownership. Half of the banks have local governments as their largest shareholders. However, in a stress scenario, Fitch believes that the ability of local governments to support financial institutions on a timely basis would be limited, and support would effectively flow from the central government. This is based on local governments’ high dependence on central government transfers just to break even, even under non-stressed conditions.

The VRs of the 11 banks range from ‘bb-’ to ‘b’, reflecting to varying degrees weak intrinsic financial strength. Rapid balance sheet growth since the global crisis is a concern, particularly given the increasingly challenging domestic operating environment. Growth of credit exposure averaged 115% from end-2008 to end-2011, compared with nominal GDP growth of just 47%. This disparity raises questions about the ability of Chinese borrowers to repay this large increase in leverage. For this reason, asset quality is expected to come under increasing pressure in 2012-2013, although ongoing forbearance means this may not manifest in non-performing loan (NPL) ratios until well into deterioration.

On several parameters, China’s Tier 2 banks are weaker than their large, state-owned peers, resulting in generally lower VRs. In 2011, Tier 2 banks posted higher credit exposure than state banks (70% of total assets versus 59%), had larger off-balance-sheet items (28% of total assets versus 17%), and had less liquid interbank and investment securities portfolios. Funding and liquidity recently have been under pressure across the sector, as deposit growth slows and liquid assets thin further. Were the sector to encounter more serious strains in funding, liquidity, or asset quality, Tier 2 banks could suffer from a flight of depositors to the safety of large state banks, given the latter’s strong deposit franchises and high expectations of government support.

Asset quality indicators of Tier 2 banks generally appear stronger than that of state-owned banks, reflecting the latter’s greater policy lending function. However, Fitch notes that the recognition of loan impairment can be a prolonged process in China, resulting in significant understatement of NPLs. Both Tier 2 banks and state banks have sufficient loan loss reserves and capital to shoulder a rise in NPL ratios to the low-to-mid single digits, but beyond this support would likely be necessary. The agency expects this support to be coordinated by the state to varying degrees of certainty for each bank.

A key risk over the short-term is Chinese banks’ rapidly growing wealth management offerings, in which Tier 2 banks are very active. The amount of outstanding wealth management products in the banking system reached approximately CNY10trn in H112. Although this represents a relatively low 11% of total non-fiscal CNY deposits, an estimated half of all new deposits are raised through these products. Poor matching of the maturities of the liabilities with the assets underlying the products means banks often do not have money coming in on the products to repay investors upon maturity. Instead, banks often rely on new issuance or product rollovers to repay investors. Given how important this activity is to deposit growth, any disruption could further weaken Chinese banks’ funding and liquidity.

Tier 2 banks’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs are driven solely by state support, and any changes will be tied to shifts in the perceived willingness and ability of the Chinese sovereign to provide support to the banks, taking into account also relative importance and ownership. The government has substantial resources to address a deterioration in the banking sector. Deposit reserves of 20% of non-fiscal deposits at end-H112 could be released in the event of banking system liquidity strains. Meanwhile, the government has demonstrated its willingness in the past to draw on part of its foreign exchange reserves (USD3.2trn in H112) to recapitalise banks. Central government debt is also quite low at 21% of GDP in 2011.

That said, the rapid growth of the banking system, combined with the burgeoning amount of intermediation taking place through nonbank financial institutions, means that potential claims on the state’s resources are increasing, which could begin to erode its ability to support less systemically important banks.

Downgrades of Tier 2 banks’ Viability Ratings could be triggered by further deterioration in the operating environment, if asset quality deterioration begins to threaten solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become more binding. An appreciable rise in a bank’s wealth management offerings relative to its deposit base, or any major disruptions in this business, also could lead to VR downgrades.

The current ratings of China’s Tier 2 banks are as follows:

CMB:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

CITIC:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

CEB:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘b+’

Bank of Shanghai (BOS):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘B’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

Industrial Bank (IND):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘b+’

China Minsheng Banking Corporation (MIN):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

Hua Xia Bank (HXB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘b’

Shenzhen Development Bank (SZDB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘b+’

China Guangfa Bank (CGB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘b+’

Bank of Beijing (BOB):

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’