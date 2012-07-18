TEXT-S&P places Winsway Coking Coal 'B+' rating on watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based Winsway has issued a profit warning for its first-half 2012 financial results.

-- We now expect the company to report a loss for the first half of 2012 compared with our earlier estimate of a profit. We also believe that profitability could deteriorate further during the rest of the year.

-- We are placing our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Winsway and the ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our ‘cnBB’ Greater China credit scale ratings on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. and the ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our ‘cnBB’ Greater China scale credit ratings on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Winsway’s financial performance could further deteriorate over the next few quarters due to weak demand for steel and pressure on coal prices. We believe the company’s financial performance for the first half of 2012 is likely to be worse than we had anticipated. Winsway issued a profit warning for its first-half 2012 financial results.

We expect Winsway’s liquidity to weaken due to weakening internal cash flow generation. Moreover, the company is exposed to greater coal price risk than we anticipated. Winsway expects to incur a loss in the first half of 2012. The company attributed its weak performance to: (1) a fall in the prices and demand of coking coal in China; (2) an increase in interest expenses; (3) costs related to its acquisition of Grand Cache Corp. (unrated); and (4) Winsway’s strategy to lower its inventory to boost its cash position.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after Winsway publishes its audited interim results in late August. We will also review the company’s liquidity position and its strategy to stabilize its credit metrics over the next 12 months or so. In addition, we will consider the pending acquisition of a stake in Winsway by Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (foreign currency BBB/Negative/--; cnA-/--). We could lower the rating by one notch if we believe Winsway’s operational and financial performance will not recover in the next 12 months.

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB/Watch Neg/-- cnBB/--/--

Senior Unsecured

B+/Watch Neg B+

cnBB/Watch Neg cnBB