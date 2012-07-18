TEXT-S&P ratings - Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 -

Ratings -- Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. ----------------- 18-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Watch Dev/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2012 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

27-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--

18-Sep-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

26-Sep-2007 B-/-- B-/--

