TEXT-S&P ratings - Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 -
Ratings -- Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. ----------------- 18-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Watch Dev/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2012 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
27-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--
18-Sep-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
26-Sep-2007 B-/-- B-/--
