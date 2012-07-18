TEXT-S&P ups BSP, Agri International; ratings on CW dev

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 -

Overview

-- Agri International has refinanced its US$150 million senior secured notes on their maturity on July 15, 2012.

-- The refinancing of the notes has taken care of Indonesia-based plantation company BSP and its subsidiary Agri International’s significant debt maturities and reduced an immediate risk of default.

-- We are raising the long-term corporate credit ratings on BSP and on Agri International to ‘CCC-’ from ‘CC’.

-- We are placing the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.

Rating Action

On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on Indonesia-based plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP) and on its subsidiary Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. to ‘CCC-’ from ‘CC’. At the same time, we placed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.

Rationale

We raised the ratings because Agri International has refinanced its US$150 million senior secured notes on their maturity on July 15, 2012. The refinancing has taken care of BSP and Agri International’s significant debt maturities and eased immediate pressure on the companies’ liquidity. A private investment firm provided a loan with a tenor of 12 months and an annual interest rate of 12% for refinancing the notes.

We, however, believe that BSP’s operating cash flows will not be sufficient to take care of debt maturities (including BSP’s other amortizing debt) in the next 12 months. We therefore believe that BSP will face liquidity and refinancing risk until its debt tenor is extended.

BSP owns a substantial majority in Agri International and has management control. A cross default clause between BSP and Agri International means that a default by Agri International would result in a default by BSP. Hence we equate the ratings on the two entities.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the next three months depending on our assessment of BSP and Agri International’s financial and liquidity positions, their debt maturities, and their operating performance.

We could raise the ratings if the companies’ liquidity positions improve and the refinancing risk is reduced. This could materialize if the companies meaningfully extend their debt maturity profiles.

We could lower the ratings if the companies’ liquidity positions weaken, such that: (1) the companies are unable to arrange refinancing for their short-term financial debt sufficiently prior to maturities; or (2) the companies’ operating cash flows weaken substantially, either because of weaker product price realizations or lower sales volumes.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Dev/-- CC/Watch Neg/--

Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Dev/-- CC/Watch Neg/--