TEXT-S&P assigns rtgs to PYMES SANTANDER 3's class A to C notes

July 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to PYMES SANTANDER 3’s class A, B, and C notes.

-- This ABS transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco Santander in Spain.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3’s class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

This asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted by Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers. Banco Santander also acts as servicer, financial agent, and treasury account provider.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The issuer is established as a “fondo de titulizacion de activos” (a Spanish special-purpose entity with the purpose to issue the notes). At closing, the transaction featured a reserve fund that provides credit support to the class A and B notes. This reserve fund covers shortfalls of interest and payment of principal for the class A and B notes during the life of the transaction. It was fully funded at closing with the proceeds of the issuance of class C notes. The initial level of the reserve fund is 20% of the initial collateral balance, and the issuer deposits it in a treasury account held with Banco Santander.

-- There is no interest rate swap agreement in this transaction.

-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal are combined into a single priority of payments, with an interest-deferral trigger for the class B notes, based on cumulative defaults. Principal for the class B notes is fully subordinated to the senior (class A) notes.

Our analysis has indicated the following key pool characteristics:

-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.79% and 4.10% of the pool balance, respectively.

-- Regarding industry concentration, 17.25% of the pool was granted to SMEs in the commerce sector, while the construction and real estate sectors represent 12.06% and 10.18% of the pool, respectively.

-- About 7% of the pool comprises loans granted to self-employed borrowers.

-- About 12% of the pool comprises secured loans. This is a much lower percentage of secured loans than we have seen in other securitizations originated by Banco Santander. At the same time, historical accumulated arrears data of Banco Santander’s SMEs and self-employed book show significantly better performance of unsecured loans than secured ones.

-- Loans in the pool have different amortization profiles, including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into account in our cash flow analysis.

Our ‘A- (sf)’ rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to an ‘A-’ rating level.

Our ratings address timely interest and ultimate principal payment.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to an ‘A-’ rating level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published May 31, 2012).

RATINGS LIST

Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3

EUR1.884 Billion Floating-Rate Notes Split Between EUR1.570 Billion Asset-Backed

Floating-Rate Notes And EUR314 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 1,303.1

B CCC (sf) 266.9

C CC (sf) 314.0