TEXT-Fitch rates Vicky Realtors at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/stable

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Vicky Realtors (VR) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned VR’s INR100.7m term loans a ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ rating.

The ratings are constrained by Fitch’s view that VR’s debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) will decline in the near-term from the current comfortable levels (FY12 (year end March): 1.44x), as the company’s lease agreement with Religare group entities (comprising three tenants) is expiring in March 2013. The ratings also reflect VR’s small scale of operations with revenue of INR25.6m (provisional) in FY12 (FY11: INR21.5m).

The ratings draw comfort from VR’s strong locational advantage by virtue of being located in Panjagutta, which is one of the business hubs of Hyderabad. The ratings are also supported by the strong credit profile of the company’s tenants, namely SBI Group and Religare Group.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- minimum DSCR below 1.05x on a sustained basis

- occupancy levels below 100% for a period exceeding three months in FY14

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- minimum DSCR above 1.2x on a sustained basis

- occupancy levels at 100% in FY14

Established in 2005 as a partnership firm, Vicky Realtors is a real estate developer, builder and promoter of real estate ventures. In FY12, EBITDA was INR23.22m (INR19.1m), and EBITDA margin was 90.8% (88.4%), net financial leverage of 3.84x (2.9x) and interest coverage of 2.22x (2.53x).