July 18, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Capital Distributors' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ rating on India-based Capital Distributors (CD) and its INR130m fund-based limits.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CD.

Fitch migrated CD to the non-monitored category on 21 February 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

