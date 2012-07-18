TEXT-Fitch drops Navyug Enterprises' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Navyug Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.’s (NEPL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NEPL.

Fitch migrated NEPL to the non-monitored category on 30 November 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn NEPL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR163.6m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR96.5m short-term facilities: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn