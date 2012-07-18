FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Navyug Enterprises' ratings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Navyug Enterprises' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Navyug Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.’s (NEPL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NEPL.

Fitch migrated NEPL to the non-monitored category on 30 November 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn NEPL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR163.6m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR96.5m short-term facilities: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.