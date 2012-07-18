TEXT-Fitch drops Rabirun Vinimay's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB-(ind)nm’ rating on India-based Rabirun Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. (RVPL) and its INR2,000m long-term loans.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of RVPL.

Fitch migrated RVPL to the non-monitored category on 30 November 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).