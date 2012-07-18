TEXT-Fitch withdraws Power Spinning Mills' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Power Spinning Mills’ (PSM) ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PSM.

Fitch migrated PSM to the non-monitored category on 10 January 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings on PSM’s bank loans as follows:

- INR49.16m long-term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR20m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn