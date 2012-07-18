TEXT-Fitch drops Metro Dairy's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Metro Dairy Limited’s (MDL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MDL.

Fitch migrated MDL to the non-monitored category on 21 February 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn MDL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR97.2m long-term debt: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR110m fund based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR10m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A3(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn