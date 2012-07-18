FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Metro Dairy's ratings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Metro Dairy's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Metro Dairy Limited’s (MDL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MDL.

Fitch migrated MDL to the non-monitored category on 21 February 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn MDL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR97.2m long-term debt: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR110m fund based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR10m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A3(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.