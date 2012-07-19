TEXT-Fitch: European corporate bond funding jumps to EUR241bn in H112

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - European companies tapped more bonds than loans in the first six months of the year - the first time securities market issuance has outpaced the loan market. A total of EUR241bn was issued in H1; up 35% from EUR179bn in the same period last year. Bonds comprised 52% of new funding (bonds and loans) of EUR467bn, according to Dealogic data. This compares with just 29% for all of 2011, the average since the introduction of the euro.

“European corporates are at an even more advanced stage of bond funding adoption than public bond and loan market data suggests,” said Monica Insoll, Managing Director, in Fitch’s Credit Market Research team.

“Bonds represented on average 73% of debt used by large European companies at the end of 2011, according to our analysis of 201 rated corporates with total debt of EUR1.6trn. This ratio has risen every year from 53% in 2008 and for the largest and highest rated issuers, the proportion is stabilising at the 80%-85% level,” Insoll added.

Investors have shown strong interest in high-grade non-financial corporate issues in 2012. Sovereigns are perceived as much riskier now than before the crisis and banks are being subjected to numerous challenging developments. So corporates - outside the peripheral eurozone countries - have emerged as a relatively safe haven. European high-yield issuers racked up EUR33bn in new bonds in H112 in response to investors’ search for yield in the low-interest rate environment - a record level with H111. However, the market largely remained closed - or prohibitively expensive - to issuers at the lowest end of the rating scale.

Banks are finding it is increasingly difficult to price loans competitively to bonds and this is driving borrowers to the bond market. Banks now pay roughly the same - or higher - rates to borrow as the corporates they lend to. What is more, banks are likely to pass on higher costs from increased regulatory capital and liquidity requirements with Basel III.

The 2011 data used in Fitch’s analysis will only marginally capture the positive effect stemming from the ECB’s ultra-cheap money of EUR1trn in long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) that was made available in December 2011 and February 2012. However, the flow-through of this new money has been limited, based on loan market data until June 2012. In a recent Fitch survey (May), investors said they do not expect banks to retain their traditionally large share of corporates’ funding.

Funding demand from corporates remains muted. Leverage is moderate by historic standards and cash levels quite high as corporates are not focussed on increasing capex and M&A. Much of the boom issuance in H1 represents pre-funding with companies taking advantage of strong investor interest.

The report, entitled ‘European Corporate Funding Disintermediation’ is available at www.fitchratings.com. An accompanying video interview discussing the report is also available at:

here 001

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Corporate Funding Disintermediation

here