TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impact on Meridian from South London Healthcare NHS Trust administration

July 19 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no immediate rating impact on Meridian Hospital Company Plc’s (Meridian) bonds (‘BBB+'/Stable) as a result of the appointment of a special administrator at the South London Healthcare NHS Trust. The ratings continue to be supported by a strong regulatory framework for NHS creditors which offsets the weak financial position of the trust.

Fitch primarily draws comfort from the fact that the trust’s financial obligations are covered by the National Health Service Act 2006, which stipulates that if an NHS trust ceases to exist, the Secretary of State (SofS) has an obligation to deal with all of the trust’s liabilities and transfer the property, rights and liabilities to another NHS body or to itself. This has been recently confirmed in a letter sent by the Department of Health to the trust’s trade creditors and suppliers dated 13 July 2012. Fitch believes that the bondholder’s interests shall consequently be safeguarded.

Furthermore, Meridian also benefits from a specific “clarification letter”, which was issued in 1998 by the SofS for the project in support of the trust’s obligations to Meridian. While this is not a legally binding guarantee, the letter states that the SofS would intervene in a timely manner to make sure that the trust’s obligations are met in full and on time.

Fitch understands that the special administrator assumed full control of the trust operations on 16 July 2012 and will provide a draft report with recommendations on longer-term solutions to trust’s problems by the end of October 2012. The agency also notes that an administration under NHS legislation is not the same as an administration under insolvency legislation. The purpose of an administration under NHS legislation is to ensure the continued delivery of patient services.

Meridian, which has been in operation since 2001, holds a minimum 30-year concession with the trust to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, London, under the UK’s government’s PFI programme.