TEXT-S&P summary: UBM PLC

In our opinion, UBM’s main strengths include its established competitive positions in events, news distribution, data services, and other professional media, and the group’s geographically diversified footprint. The ratings also take account of the group’s track record of prudent financial policy and strong cash flow generation. The benefits of UBM’s diverse portfolio of media assets somewhat mitigate the group’s exposure to business and economic cycles, and to trade advertising, which is experiencing some structural shifts and cyclical pressures.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Although we anticipate continued declines in the print business owing to ongoing structural shifts, we believe that the events business, which accounts for more than one-third of the group’s revenues and over one-half of its profits, will serve to offset these pressures.

We anticipate that UBM’s reported revenue growth for 2012 will be in the mid-single digits. We believe that the group’s performance will be aided by further growth in the events and news distribution segments. We also believe that increased contributions from emerging markets will spur growth, as they continue to show stronger growth potential relative to the group’s core developed markets in North America and Europe. We also anticipate stable to slightly declining EBITDA margin in 2012, in the low 20% range.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Thanks to the group’s strong cash generation, a by-product of the business’ modest capital expenditure (capex) requirements, we forecast that adjusted debt to EBITDA will stand slightly below 3.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will continue to rise toward 30% by the end of 2012.

According to our base case, UBM’s credit metrics should continue to improve over the next 12-18 months to levels that we deem commensurate with the current ratings.

Our view of UBM’s deleveraging ability is underpinned by our assumption of unadjusted FFO of about GBP150 million in 2012, minimal working capital needs, and capex averaging less than 2% of revenues. These amounts should in our view result in unadjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) in excess of GBP130 million in 2012, and FOCF to adjusted debt of more than 20%. The latter is consistent with our guidance for the rating of more than 15%

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on UBM is ‘A-3’. We assess the group’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria, reflecting our view that its liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate unforeseen EBITDA decline.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate UBM’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months to be about GBP460 million. These sources include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of GBP107 million;

-- Our forecast of recurrent FFO of about GBP150 million in 2012; and

-- Committed bank lines of GBP300 million maturing in 2016, of which GBP212 million was available on December 31, 2011.

However, we understand that UBM used a mix of cash and available credit lines to redeem the EUR53.1 million of floating rate reset loans on their first put/call date in March 2012.

The bank facility is subject to financial covenants, including an obligation to maintain a ratio of consolidated profit before interest and tax to consolidated net finance charges of at least 3x. UBM remains compliant with its financial covenants, and we forecast that the group should maintain significant headroom over the next 12 months.

We estimate UBM’s liquidity needs over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, to be about GBP160 million, including:

-- Average capex of about GBP20 million;

-- Our conservative estimate of around GBP40 million of peak working capital needs; and

-- Dividend distributions of around GBP70 million.

The group faces no debt maturities before 2016.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that UBM will be able to maintain its market positions across its key divisions, and continue generating strong cash flow. Under our base-case scenario of mid-single-digit revenue growth and a stable or slightly declining EBITDA margin, we forecast that adjusted debt to EBITDA will fall slightly below 3.0x, FFO to debt will continue to rise toward 30%, and adjusted FOCF to debt will exceed 15%. We consider these levels to be commensurate with a ‘BBB-’ rating, assuming the group’s business mix remains unchanged.

After the Canon acquisition, UBM has limited headroom at the current rating level for further acquisitions in the near term. Ratings pressure could build if UBM’s financial policy were to become more aggressive through acquisitions or shareholder returns, resulting in negative DCF. Equally, we could consider lowering the ratings if the group’s credit measures were to weaken, including adjusted leverage persistently above 3x and adjusted FFO to debt below 25%.

In the near term, we see limited ratings upside given the improvement in operating performance and moderate financial policy already factored into our assessment. However, over the medium term, ratings upside could arise if UBM were to rebuild headroom into its credit metrics, posting adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and FFO to debt above 30%, as well as through the maintenance of moderate financial policies.

