TEXT-Fitch affirms Parkway Life REIT at 'BBB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Parkway Life REIT’s (P-REIT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured securities ratings as follows:

Parkway Life REIT’s Long-term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Parkway Life MTN Pte. Ltd’s SGD500m multicurrency MTN programme affirmed at ‘BBB’

Parkway Life MTN Pte. Ltd’s SGD50m floating-rate notes affirmed at ‘BBB’

The ratings reflect adequate leverage and debt service coverage, a diverse debt maturity profile with a weighted average debt maturity period of 2.86 years, and the financial flexibility afforded by P-REIT’s unencumbered assets as of 31 March 2012.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that P-REIT will maintain fixed-charge coverage and leverage levels commensurate with the current rating over the next 12 months. P-REIT’s ability to access capital and bank loan markets, zero short-term refinancing requirement, long-term leases with 100% committed occupancy, and robust liquidity also provide further support for the Stable Outlook.

P-REIT’s leverage, as measured by net debt to recurring operating EBITDA, increased slightly to 6.4x as of 31 March 2012 from 6.1x as of 30 June 2011, due to new debt raised in March 2012 for the acquisition of three Japanese properties. P-REIT’s fixed-charge coverage (defined as recurring operating EBITDA less capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest expense, capitalised interest and preferred stock dividends) was 8.2x as of end-March 2012, up from 7.0x as of end-June 2011.

In June 2012, P-REIT obtained a SGD80m unsecured committed revolving credit facility (RCF), which will be used to pay off debt due in 2012 and 2013. This leaves P-REIT with no refinancing requirement until August 2014 and strong liquidity coverage.

P-REIT’s portfolio of assets benefits from long-term master leases and from its hospitals and nursing homes being managed by experienced operators. Its portfolio had a weighted average lease term to expiry of 12.22 years as of 31 March 2012.

P-REIT’s primary risk is concentration within its portfolio, with the Singapore hospital portfolio leased to Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd. representing approximately 61% of the company’s gross revenue at end-March 2012.

Furthermore, P-REIT relies on Japanese operators for its Japanese nursing homes portfolio, some of which have a weaker credit profile than other operators in the Asia-Pacific region. Nonetheless, P-REIT has secured back-up operator arrangement for its entire Japanese nursing home portfolio and can also rely on its diversified portfolio of operators for added back-up, in the event of default by any of the Japanese operators.

P-REIT was established by Parkway Holdings Limited to invest in healthcare assets in the Asia-Pacific region. As of 31 March 2012, its portfolio included three private hospitals in Singapore - namely Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital - which are operated by Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd., as well as 32 nursing home and day care facilities, and one pharmaceutical product distributing and manufacturing facility in Japan. P-REIT’s sponsor Parkway Holdings Limited., a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad - the investment holding arm of the Malaysian government, also has interests in other healthcare properties in Asia.