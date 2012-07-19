FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Volkswagen Bank GmbH
July 19, 2012 / 10:44 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Volkswagen Bank GmbH -------------------------- 19-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

14-Nov-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A regulated bank that is protected under German legislation and subject to supervision.

-- Stable retail deposit base providing funding independence from the ultimate parent, German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG.

-- Satisfactory financial profile with strong capitalization and solid revenue generation capacity.

Weaknesses:

-- Dependence on the parent company’s franchise, brands, business cycle, and reputation.

-- Concentration on volatile automobile sector, with limited geographic diversification.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Germany-based Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank) is stable, reflecting the outlook of the bank’s ultimate owner Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Stable/A-2). The stable outlook also reflects our view that captive finance operations will remain integral to the VW group’s overall corporate strategy. We expect VW Bank to preserve a generally satisfactory financial profile, despite the increasing risk of economic slowdown in most nondomestic markets in which it operates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
