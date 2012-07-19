TEXT-S&P ratings - Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) ------------------------ 19-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Dec-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

15-Oct-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB0 mil var/fixed rate Upto RUR195 billion