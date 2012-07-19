FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC)
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 11:19 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) ------------------------ 19-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Dec-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

15-Oct-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB0 mil var/fixed rate Upto RUR195 billion

Proposed Series 1-10 bnds due 11/15/2014 BBB 14-Dec-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.