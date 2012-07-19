TEXT-S&P ratings - Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
Ratings -- Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) ------------------------ 19-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
14-Dec-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
15-Oct-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB0 mil var/fixed rate Upto RUR195 billion
Proposed Series 1-10 bnds due 11/15/2014 BBB 14-Dec-2011