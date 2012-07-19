TEXT-S&P lifts AtomEnergoProm ST rating to 'A-2' on criteria change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have revised our criteria for linking short- and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- We are therefore raising our short-term rating on AtomEnergoProm to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

-- The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian Federation, as well as our expectations that the Russian government will continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm.

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its short-term issuer credit rating on Russian state-owned Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm) to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. At the same time, the ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘ruAAA’ Russia national scale ratings on AtomEnergoProm were affirmed. The outlook is stable

Rationale

We raised the short-term rating because of a change in our criteria methodology for linking short-term ratings to long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. According to this criteria, the short-term rating is derived directly and solely from the long-term rating (for more details see “Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers,” published May 15, 2012).

The ratings on AtomEnergoProm reflect our expectations of a “very high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Russian government in the event of financial distress.

In addition, we consider that the company benefits from a vertically integrated business model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and 100% subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom; not rated).

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of AtomEnergoProm‘s:

-- “Very important” role for the government. Given that it manages the country’s civil nuclear industry assets, including nuclear power station construction and operations that provide 17% of all electricity output in Russia, AtomEnergoProm is very important to the Russian economy. It also manages uranium extraction (9%-12% of the global market according to different estimates) and enrichment, as well as fuel production (17% globally) across the full cycle. AtomEnergoProm employs about 150,000 people.

-- “Very strong” link with the Russian government. As specified in legislation, the Russian government wholly owns AtomEnergoProm through Rosatom, a state corporation. The privatization of major nuclear assets is not on the agenda, and such a move would require legislative amendments. The company’s activities are closely monitored by the government.