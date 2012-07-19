TEXT-S&P ratings - Budapest (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

Ratings -- Budapest (City of) ------------------------------------- 19-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2012 NR/NR NR/NR

28-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

03-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

