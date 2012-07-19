TEXT-S&P ratings - Ferrexpo PLC

July 19 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Ferrexpo PLC ------------------------------------------- 19-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jul-2010 B+/B B+/B
30-Jun-2010 B+/B B/B
===============================================================================