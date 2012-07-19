TEXT-Fitch affirms Sweden at 'AAA': stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘AAA’. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Sweden’s Short-term rating at ‘F1+’ and Country Ceiling at ‘AAA’.

Sweden’s ‘AAA’ rating reflects its status as an advanced, well-diversified and wealthy economy, with moderate government debt and strong institutions. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that despite headwinds from the eurozone, Sweden’s track record of sound monetary, fiscal management and high level of national savings leaves it well placed to cope with increased macroeconomic risks.

Sweden’s fiscal management is strong. Effective implementation of expenditure ceilings and prudence over government budget targets helped bring down general government debt to 38.4% of GDP in 2011 from a peak of 78% of GDP in 1993. This is significantly below the current EU-27 average of 82.5% of GDP. Fitch expects Sweden’s debt ratio to remain on a downward trajectory. Fitch expects Sweden to meet its 2012 target of a moderate 0.3% of GDP deficit, and move into surplus over the medium term.

Fitch’s macro-prudential monitor ranks the Swedish banking sector ‘B2’, reflecting a high quality but moderate-risk operating environment. A high dependence on wholesale funding means liquidity and funding risks will increase during uncertain economic periods. However, Sweden’s deep and efficient covered bonds market, which Fitch expects will continue to benefit from stable domestic demand, should reduce the material development of such risks.

Across the banking sector, levels of profitability and capitalisation are sound. The average capital adequacy ratio is in excess of Basel III requirements and levels of non-performing loans have stayed at moderate levels. In addition, risk of eurozone financial contagion is moderated by low direct exposure of Swedish banks to peripheral eurozone countries. However, the Swedish economy is exposed to the broader eurozone via trade and financial channels. As a result, risk of a deeper-than-expected eurozone recession would weaken Sweden’s growth outlook.

Private sector indebtedness remains at elevated levels, 237% of GDP, heightening risk for prolonged periods of deleveraging. However, this trend has been matched with a strong accumulation of assets. Over a ten-year average, Sweden’s current account surplus has averaged 6.8% of GDP. This strong position supports the rating.

Fitch’s baseline forecast is for real GDP growth of 1.2% in 2012 and 2.0% in 2013. This compares to the agency’s current projections for eurozone GDP of -0.4% and 0.9% for the same period.

Fitch does not consider a banking crisis to be likely in light of the high capital adequacy of the Swedish banking system and its demonstrated resilience through the current global crisis. However, due to the sector’s size and some dependence on non-resident wholesale funding, the sovereign rating is sensitive to adverse developments in this sector. In particular, severe intensification of the eurozone crisis could cause contagion to the Swedish economy and exert negative pressure on the rating.

A build-up of macroeconomic imbalances in Sweden, most likely through an asset price bubble, would increase risks to economic and financial stability, also placing downward pressure on the rating.