TEXT-Fitch: Polish bond market likely to continue strong growth

July 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that it believes that the Polish corporate bond market retains significant growth potential following an almost 70% expansion in long-term bond issuance since the start of 2011.

The recent growth in the market is directly due to the increased attraction of corporate bonds, partly because of tighter bank lending standards for companies, but also companies’ efforts to diversify funding sources.

Another important growth factor for the local corporate bond market has been increased investor demand for corporate bonds, driven by materially higher credit spreads compared with levels several years ago. This is combined with an increased presence of institutional investors such as pension and investment funds. Several of the latter have recently established funds specifically dedicated to investing in corporate bonds.

A number of large bond issues since mid-2011 have been placed by companies from the oil and gas and electricity sectors. Fitch expects this trend to continue. The agency forecasts that Polish electric utilities will be large bond issuers in the coming years as they face a PLN40bn (EUR9.3bn) funding requirement until 2015.

Nevertheless, despite recent impressive growth, the Polish corporate bond market remains relatively small compared with those of other European countries or comparable emerging markets.

Fitch believes that the traditional reliance on bank funding by Polish corporates will continue to decline as the bond market deepens and becomes increasingly sophisticated. Regardless of some short- to medium-term challenges linked to the impact of the eurozone crisis or the rise in restructuring activity and the number of defaults in some troubled sectors, such as construction, Fitch expects the rise in bond issuance by Polish companies to continue.

