TEXT-S&P ratings - British Airways PLC
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - British Airways PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- British Airways PLC ------------------------------------ 19-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Air

transportation,

scheduled

Mult. CUSIP6: G14980

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2012 BB/-- BB/--

08-Feb-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

08-May-2009 BB/-- BB/--

06-Mar-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£250 mil 8.75% bnds due 08/23/2016 BB 19-Jul-2012

£350 mil 5.80% Convertible due 08/13/2014 BB 19-Jul-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
