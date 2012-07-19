TEXT-S&P ratings - British Airways PLC

July 19 -
Ratings -- British Airways PLC ------------------------------------ 19-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Air
transportation,
scheduled
Mult. CUSIP6: G14980
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2012 BB/-- BB/--
08-Feb-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
08-May-2009 BB/-- BB/--
06-Mar-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£250 mil 8.75% bnds due 08/23/2016 BB 19-Jul-2012
£350 mil 5.80% Convertible due 08/13/2014 BB 19-Jul-2012