TEXT-S&P ups British Airways to 'BB'; outlook stable

July 19 -

Overview

-- U.K. airline British Airways PLC has performed better than we anticipated in the first half of 2012, and therefore we have increased our forecasts for the full year and 2013.

-- In our view, British Airways will now maintain Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations of more than 20% in 2012 and 2013.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on British Airways to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that British Airways’ operating performance will remain in line with our forecasts for 2012 and 2013 while it incorporates British Midland into the business.

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. airline British Airways PLC to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ our issue ratings on the GBP250 million senior unsecured notes and GBP350 million convertible notes issued by British Airways. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we raised to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ our issue rating on the preferred stock issued by British Airways Finance (Jersey) L.P. We also assigned a recovery rating of ‘6’ to these notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.