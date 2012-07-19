TEXT-Fitch cuts Allfunds Bank's IDR to 'BBB-'; VR affirmed at 'bbb-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Allfunds Bank’s (AFB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB+’ and its Short-term IDR to ‘F3’ from ‘F2’. At the same time the agency has affirmed its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb-’ and its Support Rating at ‘2’. Both the Long and Short-term IDRs have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The rating action on the IDRs completes Fitch’s assessment of the support available to AFB following the downgrade of the Long-Term IDR of one of AFB’s parents, Banco Santander (Santander) on 11 June 2012 to ‘BBB+'/Negative from ‘A’/Negative. The other parent in the 50:50 joint-venture is Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP; ‘A-'/Negative).

AFB’s Long and Short-term IDRs are now driven by the bank’s stand-alone strength (i.e. its VR), although Fitch still believes there to be a high likelihood of support being provided to AFB from Santander or from IntesaSP, should the need arise, which is reflected in the ‘2’ Support Rating.

AFB’s VR is based on its low overall risk profile and appetite in acting as an agent in its predominant activity which is the distribution of a broad range of international investment funds for institutional clients. It also has a sophisticated and service-oriented IT platform, strong capital levels and solid liquidity for the activities it undertakes. The VR also considers the exposure of its business model and earnings to cyclical trends in the financial markets, relatively high client concentration by revenues and by funds distributed and the bank’s small size.

AFB’s main risks are operational and reputational. The company’s franchise depends on technological accuracy, operational efficiencies and IT security. AFB’s processes are highly automated and Fitch considers the risk of errors from manual processing to be relatively small. Sound operational risk controls are in place. While software is mostly developed in-house, the hardware is outsourced through Santander which gives AFB access to IT critical issues such as disaster and recovery plans. It is subject to Santander’s internal audit department.

A large proportion of AFBs volumes are still derived from its shareholders, although there has been a progressive rise in assets under administration (AUA) derived from outside parties. In May 2012, AFB had around 360 clients and managed around EUR63bn in AUA and is a leading fund distribution platform in southern Europe, its main markets being Spain and Italy. It is seeking to gain market share in Europe, the UK, the Middle East and Latin America, and extend its international presence to other jurisdictions through selected new market opportunities.

Ratings Sensitivity

AFB’s VR is sensitive to an erosion of its franchise, which would affect its earnings and could arise, for example, from a material operational error, major reputational risk event or from an escalation in customer concerns over broad Spanish risks (where the bank is domiciled). A negative rating action could also arise were the bank unable to neutralize a structural shift in investor appetite for the types of products it distributes.

The bank’s ‘2’ Support Rating means any downgrade of its VR would not currently result in a downgrade of its IDRs unless Fitch’s assumptions around the ability and/or propensity of its shareholders to support the bank were also to weaken.

At this stage, an upgrade of the bank’s VR or IDRs is unlikely given its small size. Upward momentum for its VR could ultimately arise if AFB were to increase its size, while further diversifying its business geographically, thereby lowering earnings volatility.

Headquartered in Madrid, AFB is a small niche bank specialising in the distribution of around 23,000 international investment funds managed by over 480 asset management houses.

